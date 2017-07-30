Clonmel Show - Results Part 1

CATTLE

Friesian

Star Fuels & Liffey Mills Pedigree Friesian Heifer Calf Class

1st K & S Kelly, Coolrue, Burncourt, Cahir, Co, Tipperary

Gain Champion Yearling Heifer

1st Tom & Maura Murphy, Swiftsheath, Jenkinstown, Co. Kilkenny; 2nd Jim & Doreen Mulhall, Danville, Kilkenny; 3rd Tom & Maura Murphy, Jenkinstown, Co. Kilkenny

Gain Calved Dairy Heifer

1st Jim & Doreen Mulhall, Kilkenny

A.I.B. Bank Senior Cow For Pedigree Friesian cows

1st K & S Kelly, Burncourt, Co. Tipperary; Champion: K & S. Kelly; Reserve Champion Jim & Doreen Mulhall

Star Fuels Dairy Heifer Calf Non Pedigree

1st Sean Ryan, Kilnacask, Golden

Shorthorn

(Pedigree & Non-Pedigree)

Bank of Ireland sponor

Shorthorn Calf

1st James Muldowney, Cullahill, Co. Laois

Shorthorn Yearling Heifer

1st PJ. C.& M Kelly, Rathvilly, Carlow

Shorthorn Beef Cow or Heifer

1st PJ.C. & M Kelly, Rathvilly, Carlow; Champion; PJ C & M Kelly

Supreme Champion Dairy Animal

Champion K. & S. Kelly, Burncourt, Cahir

Reserve Champion Jim & Doreen Mulhall, Danville, Kilkenny

Herefords

Clonmel Oil Pedigree Hereford Bull Calf

1st Adrian Cronin, Ballyhar, Killarney

Clonmel Oil Pedigree Hereford Heifer Calf

1st Trevor Dudley, Kilsunny House, Dovea, Thurles

Paddy Bruton Forestry Services Pedigree Hereford Bull/Heifer Calf

1st Ray Hunt, Herberry Herefords, Dualla, Cashel, Co. Tipperary

Jim Strang Pedigree Hereford Maiden Heifer

1st Trevor Dudley, Kilsunny House, Dovea, Thurles

Clonmel Show Pedigree Hereford Cow or Heifer in Calf or in milk

1st Mervyn Parr, Clough, Castlecomer, Co. Kilkenny

Hereford Calf Championship

Champion: Mervyn Parr Reserve Champion: Trevor Dudley

Simmental

Paul Nugent Pedigree Simmental Bull Calf

1st Seamus Aherne, Cappamore, Co. Limerick

Carrick on Suir Mart Pedigree Simmental Heifer Calf

1st Garret Behan, Ballylin, Portlaoise

Pedigree Simmental 2017 Calf

1st Nigel Hogan, Bennekerry, Co. Carlow

Simmental Cow or Heifer, in calf or in milk Class

1st Garret Behan, Ballylin, Portlaoise; Champion: Garret Behan; Reserve: Seamus Aherne

Belgian Blue

Munster A.I. Group Pedigree Belgian Blue Bull Calf

1st David Pearson, Coolbally, Clough, Ballacolla, Co. Laois

Munster A.I. Group Pedigree Belgian Blue Heifer Calf

1st David Pearson, Coolbally, Ballacolla, Co, Laois

Belgian Blue Calf born in 2017

1st Mark Flanagan, Meelick, Co, Clare

Pedigree Belgian Blue Heifer

1st David Pearson, Ballacolla, Co. Laois

Clonmel Show Belgian Blue Cow

1st David Pearson, Ballacolla, Co, Laois; Champion: David Pearson; Reserve Champion: David Pearson

LIMOUSIN

FBD Insurance Limousin Bull Calf

1st Keith & Caroline Vickery, Roscarbery, Co. Cork

FBD Insurance Limousin Heifer Calf

1st Tim Corridan, Fedamore, Co. Limerick

Pedigree Calf

1st Gary Morrissey, Bennekerry, Co. Carlow

Limousin Maiden Heifer

1st Bobby O’Connell, Ballybrown, Clarina, Co. Limerick.

Clonmel Show Limousin Cow or Heifer in calf or milk

1st Owen Hester, Castlerea, Co. Roscommon; Champion. Owen Hester; Reserve: Tim Corridan

CHAROLAIS

Irish Charolais Society Bull Calf

1st Martin Ryan & Family, Copperfield House, Cabra, Thurles

Glanbia Pedigree Charolais Heifer Calf

1st Ryan Family, Copperfield House, Cabra, Thurles

Glanbia Charolais Calf male or female born in 2017

1st William R. Gubbins, Kilfinane, Co. Limerick

Pedigree Charolais Maiden Heifer

1st Bobby O’Connell, Ballybrown, Clarina, Co. Limerick

Charolais Pedigree Charolais Cow or Heifer

1st Martin Ryan & Family, Copperfield Hse, Cabragh, Thurles

Champion; Martin Ryan, Thurles

Reserve: Bobby O’Connell, Clarina, Co. Limerick.

Angus

Glanbia Angus Bull Calf

1st Keith & C. Vickery, Roscarbery, Co, Cork

Irish Angus Cattle Society Angus Heifer Calf

1st Keith & C. Vickery. Roscarbery, Co. Cork

Irish Angus Cattle Society Angus Calf Bull or Heifer

1st Edward Dudley, Kilsunny Hse. Dovea, Thurles

Angus Heifer

1st Eustace Burke, Carrigaline, Co. Cork

Irish Angus Champion

Eustace Burke, Carrigaline

Irish Angus Reserve Keith & C.Vickery, Roscarbery

Non Pedigree Classes

Clonmel Show Beef Bull/Heifer

1st Irwin Stanley, Radendrick, Ballacolla, Co. Laois

Clonmel Show Quality Beef Heifer

1st William R. Gubbins, Kilfinane, Co. Limerick

Quality Beef Bullock

1st Derry Rothwell, Tinahely, Co. Wicklow

FBD Insurance Quality Beef Animal

1st Connell Bros, Newcastle, Oldcastle, Co Meath

Hotel Minella Young Handlers

1st Samantha Stanley; 2nd Aidan Kiinahan; 3rd Bobby O’Connell

Bill Carroll Champion Pedigree Beef Calf

1st Tim Corridan, Co. Limerick; 2nd Martin Ryan & Family, Thurles; 3rd David Pearson, Ballacolla, Co. Laois

AIB Supreme Champion Beef Animal

Owen Hester, Castlerea, Co. Roscommon

Reserve Martin Ryan & Family, Cabra, Thurles; 3rd Garret Behan, Ballylin, Portlaoise

SHEEP

Commercial Classes

Murray’s Lamb suitable for Export slaughter 38-43cms.

1st Sean & Paul McCartney, Ballacolla, Portlaoise

Shay Kennedy Open Butcher’s Lamb

1st Aidan Fahey, Ardrahan, Co. Galway

Osmonde & Sons Ewe Lamb, suitable for breeding

1st Brian Jordan, Rathangan, Duncormick, Co. Wexford

Bulmers Pair Hogget Ewe, suitable for breeding

1st Brian Jordan, Rathangan, Duncormick, Co. Wexford

Margaret Morris Ewe, 2years and upwards

1st Brian Jordan, Duncormick, Co. Wexford

Joe Murphy Pet Lamb

1st Ellie Drohan

Shay Kennedy Young Handlers

1st Ryan Cuddy, Camross, Portlaoise

Texel

Martin & Rea Texel Ram Shearling and upwards Class

1st Arthur O’Keeffe, Mallow, Co. Cork

Martin & Rea Texel Ewe Shearling and upwards

1st Arthur O’Keeffe, Mallow, Co. Cork

EwerekaTexel Ram Lamb

1st Arthur O’Keeffe, Co. Cork

Lifeline Texel Ewe Lamb

1st Brian Matthews, Quarrymount Hse., Killeigh, Co. Offaly

Texel Champion: Arthur O’Keeffe

Reserve Champion: Arthur O’Keeffe

Suffolk

FBD Insurance Suffolk Ram Shearling & Upwards

FBD Insurance Suffolk Ewe Shearling & Upwards

FBD Insurance Suffolk Ram Lamb

FBD Insurance Suffolk Ewe Lamb

Champion;

Reserve Champion

All won by Arthur O'Keeffe, Mallow

Rouge De L’ouest

Clonmel & District Coursing Rouge De L’Ouest Senior Ram

1st Edwin Draper, Heathview, Ballinlough, Roscrea

Clonmel & District Coursing Rouge De L’Ouest Shearling Ram

1st Oliver Keaskin,Seeorum, Bailieboro, Co. Cavan

Rouge De L’Ouest Ram Lamb All Ireland Champion

1st. Malcolm Workman, Monaghan; 2nd Shay Kennedy, Churchtown Hill, Carrick-on-Suir; 3rd Edwin Draper, Ballinlough, Nenagh

Bob Fitzgerald Rouge De L’Ouest Shearling Ewe

1st Malcolm Workman, Monaghan

DeLacy, Clancy & Kent Rouge De L’Ouesgt Ewe Lamb

1st Malcolm Workman, Monaghan.

Clonmel Show, Rouge Society & Irish Country Meats Factory, Factory Lamb Carcass Competition for Rouge Cross Lambs

1st Shay Kennedy, Churchtown Hill, Carrick-on-Suir; 2nd Francis & Colm Lyons, Kilconnell, Co. Galway; 3rd Francis & Colm Lyons

Vendeen

National Championships

Bob Fitzgerald Vendeen Senior Ram

1st Ciaran Cloughlan, Noggus, Ferbane, Co. Offaly

Jim Dunne Vendeen Shearling Ram

1st Conor & Cheryl O’Brien, Springvale, Kildorrery, Co. Cork

Moroney Footwear Vendeen Ram Lamb

1st Conor & Cheryl O’Brien, Kildorrery, Co Cork

Jim Ryan Vendeen Senior Ewe

1st Conor & Cheryl O’Brien, Co. Cork

Clonmel Oil Vendeen Shearling Ewe

1st John Lynch, Ballinlee, Co. Longford

Clonmel Oil Vendeen Ewe Lamb

1st Conor & Cheryl O’Brien, Co. Cork

Overall Champion: Conor & Cheryl O’Brien

Overall Reserve Champion: Ciaran Coughlan

Charolais

Gleeson Quarries Charolais Shearling Ram

1st Kevin Brady, Killurin, Tullamore, Co. Offaly.

Philip Kenny & Co. Charolais Ewe

1st Declan & Joe Miley Ballyglass Co. Roscommon

Bulmers Charollais Ram Lam

1st Albert Ferguson, White’s Cross, Cork

Unitup Charolais Ewe Lamb

1st Declan & Joe Miley, Ballyglass, Co. Roscommon

Beltex

Glanbia Beltex Shearling Ram & upwards

1st Sean & Paul McCartney, Clough, Ballacolla, Portlaoise

Glanbia Beltex Shearling Ewe & upwards

1st Alan Cuddy, Camross, Portlaoise

Glanbia Beltex Ram Lamb

1st Alan Cuddy, Camross, Portlaoise

Glanbia Beltex Ewe Lamb

1st Alan Cuddy, Portlaoise.

Belclare

Bimeda & Mullinahone Co-Op Belclare All Ireland Championship

Belclare Senior Ram

1st Richard & John Lalor, Rathkenty, Lisronagh

Belclare Shearling Ram

1st Liam Barrett, Rathcrogue, Carlow

Belclare Ram Lamb

1st Richard & John Lalor, Lisronagh

Belclare Senior Ewe

1st Declan & Joe Miley, Ballyglass, Co. Roscommon

Belclare Shearling Ewe

1st Declan & Joe Miley, Co. Roscommon

Belclare Ewe Lamb

1st Richard & John Lalor, Lisronagh

Scotch Blackface

Iverk Produce Scotch Blackface Ram Lamb

1st Billy Fraher, Woodlands, Portlaw , Co. Waterford

Iverk Produce Pair Scotch Blackface Ewe Lambs

1st Billy Fraher, Portlaw, Co. Waterford

Daniel Buckley Scotch Blackface Shearling Ram All Ireland Championship

1st Jamie Daly, Graiguerush Co. Waterford; 2nd Ger Walsh, Mahonbridge, Kilmacthomas; 3rd Billy Fraher, Portlaw, Co. Waterford

Grassland Fertilizer Scotch Blackface Hogget Ewe

1st Pat Whyte, Cutteen, Kilrossanty, Co. Waterford

Grassland Fertilizer Scotch Blackface Ewe with a Lamb

1st Billy Fraher, Portlaw, Co. Waterford

Champion: Jamie Daly

Zwartble

Medite of Europe Zwartble Early Ewe Lamb

1st Jimmy & Maria Smyth, Camolin, Co. Wexford

Southview Veterinery Zwartble Early Ram Lamb

1st Dinny Lyons, Moylough, Co. Galway

Carrick-on-Suir Zwartble Late Ewe Lamb

1st Noel & Teresa Lally, Tullamore, Co. Offaly

Carrick on Suir Mart Zwartble Late Ram Lamb Class

1st Tullamain Flock. Tullamaine, Fethard

Templetuohy Garage Zwartble Shearling Ewe

1st Tullamaine Flock, The Well, Tullamaine, Fethard

Suir Hire Zwartble Shearling Ram

1st John Powell, Ballygar, Co. Roscommon

Star Fuels Pair of Zwartble Aged Ewe

1st Tullamain Flock, Fethard, Co. Tipperary

Bank of Ireland Aged Ram

1st Jonathan Workman, Drumhish House, Monaghan

Nicky Ffrench Davis Zwartbles Pair

1st Noel & Teresa Lally, Tullamore, Co. Offaly

Tullamain Flock Reserve Female Champion: Jimmy Smith

Male Champion: Jonathan Workman Male Reserve: Dinny Lyons

Breed Champion: Tullamain Flock Breed Champion Reserve: Jimmy Smith

Jacob

Sponsored by Gain.

Ram Shearling & upwards

1st Aidan Carthy, Duncormick, Co. Wexford

Ewe Shearling & upwards

1st Aidan Carthy, Duncormick, Co. Wexford

Ram Lamb

1st Matthew Kehoe, Courtown, Gorey, Co. Wexford

Ewe Lamb

1st Cathal Walsh, Derryvarogue, Co. Kildare

Champion: Aidan Carthy

Reserve Champion: Cathal Walsh

Lleyn

Dougan Fitzgerald Lleyn Ewe Lamb

1st Alan McDonald, Killeigh, Co. Offaly

Kilkenny Co-Op Livestock Mart Lleyn Ewe Shearling

1st Tullamain Flock, Fethard, Co. Tipperary

AIB Bank Lleyn Ram Lamb

1st Alan McDonald, Killeigh, Co. Offaly

AIB Bank Lleyn Ram Shearling

1st Alan McDonald, Killeigh, Co. Offaly

Champion: Alan McDonald

Reserve Champion: Tullamain Flock

Rare Breeds

Clonmel Show Best Male Sheep, any other Breed

1st Brian Jordan, Rathangan, Duncormick, Co. Wexford

Clonmel Show Best Female Sheep, any other Breed

1st Brian Jordan, Rathangan, Co. Wexford