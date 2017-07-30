Clonmel Show - Results Part 1
Cattle and sheep winners
Some of the wonderful selection of sheep on display at the Clonmel Show.
CATTLE
Friesian
Star Fuels & Liffey Mills Pedigree Friesian Heifer Calf Class
1st K & S Kelly, Coolrue, Burncourt, Cahir, Co, Tipperary
Gain Champion Yearling Heifer
1st Tom & Maura Murphy, Swiftsheath, Jenkinstown, Co. Kilkenny; 2nd Jim & Doreen Mulhall, Danville, Kilkenny; 3rd Tom & Maura Murphy, Jenkinstown, Co. Kilkenny
Gain Calved Dairy Heifer
1st Jim & Doreen Mulhall, Kilkenny
A.I.B. Bank Senior Cow For Pedigree Friesian cows
1st K & S Kelly, Burncourt, Co. Tipperary; Champion: K & S. Kelly; Reserve Champion Jim & Doreen Mulhall
Star Fuels Dairy Heifer Calf Non Pedigree
1st Sean Ryan, Kilnacask, Golden
Shorthorn
(Pedigree & Non-Pedigree)
Bank of Ireland sponor
Shorthorn Calf
1st James Muldowney, Cullahill, Co. Laois
Shorthorn Yearling Heifer
1st PJ. C.& M Kelly, Rathvilly, Carlow
Shorthorn Beef Cow or Heifer
1st PJ.C. & M Kelly, Rathvilly, Carlow; Champion; PJ C & M Kelly
Supreme Champion Dairy Animal
Champion K. & S. Kelly, Burncourt, Cahir
Reserve Champion Jim & Doreen Mulhall, Danville, Kilkenny
Herefords
Clonmel Oil Pedigree Hereford Bull Calf
1st Adrian Cronin, Ballyhar, Killarney
Clonmel Oil Pedigree Hereford Heifer Calf
1st Trevor Dudley, Kilsunny House, Dovea, Thurles
Paddy Bruton Forestry Services Pedigree Hereford Bull/Heifer Calf
1st Ray Hunt, Herberry Herefords, Dualla, Cashel, Co. Tipperary
Jim Strang Pedigree Hereford Maiden Heifer
1st Trevor Dudley, Kilsunny House, Dovea, Thurles
Clonmel Show Pedigree Hereford Cow or Heifer in Calf or in milk
1st Mervyn Parr, Clough, Castlecomer, Co. Kilkenny
Hereford Calf Championship
Champion: Mervyn Parr Reserve Champion: Trevor Dudley
Simmental
Paul Nugent Pedigree Simmental Bull Calf
1st Seamus Aherne, Cappamore, Co. Limerick
Carrick on Suir Mart Pedigree Simmental Heifer Calf
1st Garret Behan, Ballylin, Portlaoise
Pedigree Simmental 2017 Calf
1st Nigel Hogan, Bennekerry, Co. Carlow
Simmental Cow or Heifer, in calf or in milk Class
1st Garret Behan, Ballylin, Portlaoise; Champion: Garret Behan; Reserve: Seamus Aherne
Belgian Blue
Munster A.I. Group Pedigree Belgian Blue Bull Calf
1st David Pearson, Coolbally, Clough, Ballacolla, Co. Laois
Munster A.I. Group Pedigree Belgian Blue Heifer Calf
1st David Pearson, Coolbally, Ballacolla, Co, Laois
Belgian Blue Calf born in 2017
1st Mark Flanagan, Meelick, Co, Clare
Pedigree Belgian Blue Heifer
1st David Pearson, Ballacolla, Co. Laois
Clonmel Show Belgian Blue Cow
1st David Pearson, Ballacolla, Co, Laois; Champion: David Pearson; Reserve Champion: David Pearson
LIMOUSIN
FBD Insurance Limousin Bull Calf
1st Keith & Caroline Vickery, Roscarbery, Co. Cork
FBD Insurance Limousin Heifer Calf
1st Tim Corridan, Fedamore, Co. Limerick
Pedigree Calf
1st Gary Morrissey, Bennekerry, Co. Carlow
Limousin Maiden Heifer
1st Bobby O’Connell, Ballybrown, Clarina, Co. Limerick.
Clonmel Show Limousin Cow or Heifer in calf or milk
1st Owen Hester, Castlerea, Co. Roscommon; Champion. Owen Hester; Reserve: Tim Corridan
CHAROLAIS
Irish Charolais Society Bull Calf
1st Martin Ryan & Family, Copperfield House, Cabra, Thurles
Glanbia Pedigree Charolais Heifer Calf
1st Ryan Family, Copperfield House, Cabra, Thurles
Glanbia Charolais Calf male or female born in 2017
1st William R. Gubbins, Kilfinane, Co. Limerick
Pedigree Charolais Maiden Heifer
1st Bobby O’Connell, Ballybrown, Clarina, Co. Limerick
Charolais Pedigree Charolais Cow or Heifer
1st Martin Ryan & Family, Copperfield Hse, Cabragh, Thurles
Champion; Martin Ryan, Thurles
Reserve: Bobby O’Connell, Clarina, Co. Limerick.
Angus
Glanbia Angus Bull Calf
1st Keith & C. Vickery, Roscarbery, Co, Cork
Irish Angus Cattle Society Angus Heifer Calf
1st Keith & C. Vickery. Roscarbery, Co. Cork
Irish Angus Cattle Society Angus Calf Bull or Heifer
1st Edward Dudley, Kilsunny Hse. Dovea, Thurles
Angus Heifer
1st Eustace Burke, Carrigaline, Co. Cork
Irish Angus Champion
Eustace Burke, Carrigaline
Irish Angus Reserve Keith & C.Vickery, Roscarbery
Non Pedigree Classes
Clonmel Show Beef Bull/Heifer
1st Irwin Stanley, Radendrick, Ballacolla, Co. Laois
Clonmel Show Quality Beef Heifer
1st William R. Gubbins, Kilfinane, Co. Limerick
Quality Beef Bullock
1st Derry Rothwell, Tinahely, Co. Wicklow
FBD Insurance Quality Beef Animal
1st Connell Bros, Newcastle, Oldcastle, Co Meath
Hotel Minella Young Handlers
1st Samantha Stanley; 2nd Aidan Kiinahan; 3rd Bobby O’Connell
Bill Carroll Champion Pedigree Beef Calf
1st Tim Corridan, Co. Limerick; 2nd Martin Ryan & Family, Thurles; 3rd David Pearson, Ballacolla, Co. Laois
AIB Supreme Champion Beef Animal
Owen Hester, Castlerea, Co. Roscommon
Reserve Martin Ryan & Family, Cabra, Thurles; 3rd Garret Behan, Ballylin, Portlaoise
SHEEP
Commercial Classes
Murray’s Lamb suitable for Export slaughter 38-43cms.
1st Sean & Paul McCartney, Ballacolla, Portlaoise
Shay Kennedy Open Butcher’s Lamb
1st Aidan Fahey, Ardrahan, Co. Galway
Osmonde & Sons Ewe Lamb, suitable for breeding
1st Brian Jordan, Rathangan, Duncormick, Co. Wexford
Bulmers Pair Hogget Ewe, suitable for breeding
1st Brian Jordan, Rathangan, Duncormick, Co. Wexford
Margaret Morris Ewe, 2years and upwards
1st Brian Jordan, Duncormick, Co. Wexford
Joe Murphy Pet Lamb
1st Ellie Drohan
Shay Kennedy Young Handlers
1st Ryan Cuddy, Camross, Portlaoise
Texel
Martin & Rea Texel Ram Shearling and upwards Class
1st Arthur O’Keeffe, Mallow, Co. Cork
Martin & Rea Texel Ewe Shearling and upwards
1st Arthur O’Keeffe, Mallow, Co. Cork
EwerekaTexel Ram Lamb
1st Arthur O’Keeffe, Co. Cork
Lifeline Texel Ewe Lamb
1st Brian Matthews, Quarrymount Hse., Killeigh, Co. Offaly
Texel Champion: Arthur O’Keeffe
Reserve Champion: Arthur O’Keeffe
Suffolk
FBD Insurance Suffolk Ram Shearling & Upwards
FBD Insurance Suffolk Ewe Shearling & Upwards
FBD Insurance Suffolk Ram Lamb
FBD Insurance Suffolk Ewe Lamb
Champion;
Reserve Champion
All won by Arthur O'Keeffe, Mallow
Rouge De L’ouest
Clonmel & District Coursing Rouge De L’Ouest Senior Ram
1st Edwin Draper, Heathview, Ballinlough, Roscrea
Clonmel & District Coursing Rouge De L’Ouest Shearling Ram
1st Oliver Keaskin,Seeorum, Bailieboro, Co. Cavan
Rouge De L’Ouest Ram Lamb All Ireland Champion
1st. Malcolm Workman, Monaghan; 2nd Shay Kennedy, Churchtown Hill, Carrick-on-Suir; 3rd Edwin Draper, Ballinlough, Nenagh
Bob Fitzgerald Rouge De L’Ouest Shearling Ewe
1st Malcolm Workman, Monaghan
DeLacy, Clancy & Kent Rouge De L’Ouesgt Ewe Lamb
1st Malcolm Workman, Monaghan.
Clonmel Show, Rouge Society & Irish Country Meats Factory, Factory Lamb Carcass Competition for Rouge Cross Lambs
1st Shay Kennedy, Churchtown Hill, Carrick-on-Suir; 2nd Francis & Colm Lyons, Kilconnell, Co. Galway; 3rd Francis & Colm Lyons
Vendeen
National Championships
Bob Fitzgerald Vendeen Senior Ram
1st Ciaran Cloughlan, Noggus, Ferbane, Co. Offaly
Jim Dunne Vendeen Shearling Ram
1st Conor & Cheryl O’Brien, Springvale, Kildorrery, Co. Cork
Moroney Footwear Vendeen Ram Lamb
1st Conor & Cheryl O’Brien, Kildorrery, Co Cork
Jim Ryan Vendeen Senior Ewe
1st Conor & Cheryl O’Brien, Co. Cork
Clonmel Oil Vendeen Shearling Ewe
1st John Lynch, Ballinlee, Co. Longford
Clonmel Oil Vendeen Ewe Lamb
1st Conor & Cheryl O’Brien, Co. Cork
Overall Champion: Conor & Cheryl O’Brien
Overall Reserve Champion: Ciaran Coughlan
Charolais
Gleeson Quarries Charolais Shearling Ram
1st Kevin Brady, Killurin, Tullamore, Co. Offaly.
Philip Kenny & Co. Charolais Ewe
1st Declan & Joe Miley Ballyglass Co. Roscommon
Bulmers Charollais Ram Lam
1st Albert Ferguson, White’s Cross, Cork
Unitup Charolais Ewe Lamb
1st Declan & Joe Miley, Ballyglass, Co. Roscommon
Beltex
Glanbia Beltex Shearling Ram & upwards
1st Sean & Paul McCartney, Clough, Ballacolla, Portlaoise
Glanbia Beltex Shearling Ewe & upwards
1st Alan Cuddy, Camross, Portlaoise
Glanbia Beltex Ram Lamb
1st Alan Cuddy, Camross, Portlaoise
Glanbia Beltex Ewe Lamb
1st Alan Cuddy, Portlaoise.
Belclare
Bimeda & Mullinahone Co-Op Belclare All Ireland Championship
Belclare Senior Ram
1st Richard & John Lalor, Rathkenty, Lisronagh
Belclare Shearling Ram
1st Liam Barrett, Rathcrogue, Carlow
Belclare Ram Lamb
1st Richard & John Lalor, Lisronagh
Belclare Senior Ewe
1st Declan & Joe Miley, Ballyglass, Co. Roscommon
Belclare Shearling Ewe
1st Declan & Joe Miley, Co. Roscommon
Belclare Ewe Lamb
1st Richard & John Lalor, Lisronagh
Scotch Blackface
Iverk Produce Scotch Blackface Ram Lamb
1st Billy Fraher, Woodlands, Portlaw , Co. Waterford
Iverk Produce Pair Scotch Blackface Ewe Lambs
1st Billy Fraher, Portlaw, Co. Waterford
Daniel Buckley Scotch Blackface Shearling Ram All Ireland Championship
1st Jamie Daly, Graiguerush Co. Waterford; 2nd Ger Walsh, Mahonbridge, Kilmacthomas; 3rd Billy Fraher, Portlaw, Co. Waterford
Grassland Fertilizer Scotch Blackface Hogget Ewe
1st Pat Whyte, Cutteen, Kilrossanty, Co. Waterford
Grassland Fertilizer Scotch Blackface Ewe with a Lamb
1st Billy Fraher, Portlaw, Co. Waterford
Champion: Jamie Daly
Zwartble
Medite of Europe Zwartble Early Ewe Lamb
1st Jimmy & Maria Smyth, Camolin, Co. Wexford
Southview Veterinery Zwartble Early Ram Lamb
1st Dinny Lyons, Moylough, Co. Galway
Carrick-on-Suir Zwartble Late Ewe Lamb
1st Noel & Teresa Lally, Tullamore, Co. Offaly
Carrick on Suir Mart Zwartble Late Ram Lamb Class
1st Tullamain Flock. Tullamaine, Fethard
Templetuohy Garage Zwartble Shearling Ewe
1st Tullamaine Flock, The Well, Tullamaine, Fethard
Suir Hire Zwartble Shearling Ram
1st John Powell, Ballygar, Co. Roscommon
Star Fuels Pair of Zwartble Aged Ewe
1st Tullamain Flock, Fethard, Co. Tipperary
Bank of Ireland Aged Ram
1st Jonathan Workman, Drumhish House, Monaghan
Nicky Ffrench Davis Zwartbles Pair
1st Noel & Teresa Lally, Tullamore, Co. Offaly
Tullamain Flock Reserve Female Champion: Jimmy Smith
Male Champion: Jonathan Workman Male Reserve: Dinny Lyons
Breed Champion: Tullamain Flock Breed Champion Reserve: Jimmy Smith
Jacob
Sponsored by Gain.
Ram Shearling & upwards
1st Aidan Carthy, Duncormick, Co. Wexford
Ewe Shearling & upwards
1st Aidan Carthy, Duncormick, Co. Wexford
Ram Lamb
1st Matthew Kehoe, Courtown, Gorey, Co. Wexford
Ewe Lamb
1st Cathal Walsh, Derryvarogue, Co. Kildare
Champion: Aidan Carthy
Reserve Champion: Cathal Walsh
Lleyn
Dougan Fitzgerald Lleyn Ewe Lamb
1st Alan McDonald, Killeigh, Co. Offaly
Kilkenny Co-Op Livestock Mart Lleyn Ewe Shearling
1st Tullamain Flock, Fethard, Co. Tipperary
AIB Bank Lleyn Ram Lamb
1st Alan McDonald, Killeigh, Co. Offaly
AIB Bank Lleyn Ram Shearling
1st Alan McDonald, Killeigh, Co. Offaly
Champion: Alan McDonald
Reserve Champion: Tullamain Flock
Rare Breeds
Clonmel Show Best Male Sheep, any other Breed
1st Brian Jordan, Rathangan, Duncormick, Co. Wexford
Clonmel Show Best Female Sheep, any other Breed
1st Brian Jordan, Rathangan, Co. Wexford
