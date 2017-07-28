Summer Stars sunny launch at Cashel Library

Lots of fun was had at Cashel Library's Summer Stars Family Fun Day, recently.

From 11am to 4pm the action didn't stop and there was lots to do for boys and girls. The morning started with face painting, storytime and crafts, then there was an 'Electric Picnic' lunch to enjoy before more craft and doodling sessions.

Sampling some of the vast selection of books at the 'Book Clinic' were Sophie Thompson, Ava O'Dwyer and Amber Thompson.

All afternoon boys and girls could drop in to the 'Book Clinic' to get help finding a new series or book to read this summer. Some of the highlights of the day included the street entertainment and magic show as well as the Harry Potter potion class experiments!

But that wasn't all - there were garden games, a scavenger hunt and you could even try your hand at milking a 'cow'!

The boys and girls are busy reading away this summer as they take part in the Summer Stars programme. To find out more drop in to Cashel Library.

Erica Cully and Ashling CUuly trying their artistic skills at body drawing at the Family Fun Day.