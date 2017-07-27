Tipp book bus proves a hit with children

Tipperary Co Council Library Service Children’s Summer Book Bus is on the road again this summer.

The shiny new, state of the art Schools Mobile Library is out and about the county over the summer holidays, stopping off at Carrick on Suir, Clonmel, Clogheen, Mullinahone, and Newport.

This service which began in the Ballylynch Estate of Carrick on Suir earlier this month has already had unprecedented numbers of children attending, with over 250 children using the service countywide with an excess of 600 books issued.

The service schedule is as follows;

Carrick-on-Suir, Bally-lynch Community House, 27 Comeragh View every Monday 10.30am to 12.30pm until 31st July 2017;

Clonmel, Elm Park Community House every Monday from 2pm to 4pm until 31st July 2017;

Clogheen every Tuesday from 10.30am to 12.30pm until August 1st 2017;

Mullinahone every Tuesday from 2.30pm to 4.30pm until August 1st 2017;

Newport every Wednesday from 10.30am to 1pm and 2pm to 4pm until 2nd August 2017.

The Book Bus visits 150 primary schools in County Tipperary three times per year. A dedicated Schools Librarian works closely with primary school teachers and parents to provide guidance and advice about children’s literature, reading and literacy support.

It provides a range of titles suitable to all levels of literacy. This integrated approach between the Library service, schools, parents and the community ensures that there are strong links and this is very important in the development of child literacy, and in particular, in the provision of supports for children with literacy concerns.

Parents and children are encouraged to call at the book bus and check out the stock of books. Membership is free for children. Books on the bus are suitable for children aged between 0 and 14 years of age.