Planning permission sought for new €6m Cahir national school

A planning application for a €6m new primary school for Cahir to facilitate the amalgamation of the town's boys and girls national schools is to be lodged with Tipperary Co. Council over the next week.

The Minister for Education & Skills Richard Bruton published a planning notice in last week's edition of The Nationalist stating that he intended to apply for planning permission to develop the 16 classroom school on the site of Our Lady of Mercy Girls Primary School at Convent Road, Cahir.

The notice states the new school will facilitate the amalgamation of Our Lady of Mercy National School and Cahir Boys National School.

Tipperary Co. Council said planning applicants have up to 13 days from the publication of a planning notice in the press to submit a planning application.

The application for the new Cahir primary school had not been lodged with the Council before The Nationalist went to press yesterday (Tuesday).

According to the planning notice, the Department of Education and Skills proposes to demolish Our Lady fo Mercy Girls Primary School's existing single storey premise and prefab buildings and replace it with a 16 classroom school including a 2 classroom Special Needs Unit and general purpose room.

The proposed new school will be partially single storey and partially two-storey.

It's also proposed to develop new pedestrian and vehicle access gates at Convent Road along with on-site car parking and two hard courts.

A Department of Education and Skills spokesperson said the new amalgamated school will be an Exchequer funded project estimated to cost €6m. It will cater for up to 477 students.

She said the amalgamation of the two Cahir primary schools was included in the Department's six year construction programme announced in November, 2015.

The Department spokesperson said the construction commencement date is dependent on a number of issues such as the planning process and tendering. She estimated that new school will take about 18 months to build once construction gets underway.

Last week Independent TD Mattie McGrath hit out at the eighteen years delay in poceeding with the planned amalgamation.

“I have come across some very lethargic government responses to important issues in my time, but this issue is almost in a league of its own”, he said at the time.