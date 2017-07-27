Illegal encampment leaves Burncourt following complaints

A large illegal encampment of Travellers' and their vehicles left the Burncourt area last week at the request of the gardai.

The camp at Coolagarranroe set up by members of the Travelling community involved in trading comprised about 14 caravans as well as vans, trailers and jeeps.

The camp was located on waste ground along the roadside off the M8 motorway for more than seven weeks.

The convoy was camped at Toormore, Burncourt for several weeks before moving to the site at Coolagarranroe.

Gda. Supt. Paul O'Driscoll said he received a commitment from the family that set up the encampment to move on and they did so last Wednesday morning, July 19.

He said he had received complaints about the camp but nothing of a serious nature.

He pointed out that the family had camped in this area during the summer for years and had a connection to Burncourt.

Independent TD Mattie McGrath and Cllr Martin Lonergan, who lobbied for the removal of the camp on behalf of local constituents, have thanked Supt. O'Driscoll, the Gardai and other State agencies who assisted in getting it moved on.

The two public representatives appealed to the Co. Council to put the necessary preventative measures in place so that encampments such as these can no longer access waste ground left over from the construction of the M8 motorway.