Aidan Fennessey retires after more than 44 years service

Tributes were paid at a meeting of Tipperary County Council to senior housing official Aidan Fennessey, who retired earlier this month after more than 44 and-a- half years of public service in local government.

The popular Clonmel-based Senior Executive Officer was praised by councillors of all political colours as a very helpful, courteous and hard working public servant.

Aidan, who officially retired on Friday, July 14, began his career in local government at Dublin Corporation in the 1970s.

After two years in the capital he moved to South Tipperary County Council, where over the next four decades he worked across a wide range of the Council's departments from water services and rates to housing.

He also served as the Town Clerk of both the former Tipperary and Cashel Town Councils.

Mr. Fennessey thanked all the councillors for their kind comments. He said he enjoyed his work on the local authority, though he admitted it could be challenging at times.

He said he had worked on every local election since 1974 and he was based in Sandymount in Dublin for his first local election count.

He pointed out that he could have retired prior to the amalgamation of North and South Tipperary County Councils in 2014 but he wanted to see how the unification of the local authorities went. It had been a source of great satisfaction for him to see the process through.

"From my knowledge of the Housing Section, in particular, we are doing a fairly good job. "

He paid tribute to his colleagues on the Council's management and staff for the great support he had received from them during his career.

The Fennessey family has a proud tradition of local government public service.

Aidan's uncle worked with the former South Tipperary County Council from 1936 to 1973 and his brother Brendan retired from his job as a Senior Staff Officer at the Council a few years ago after serving 36 years on the local authority.

Aidan's daughter Larissa is currently a clerical officer in the Council's Housing Section, where her dad has been based since 2011.

Outside of working hours, Aidan is Secretary of Clonmel Twinning Committee and is involved with Banna Chluain Meala, two interests that will continue to keep him busy during his retirement.