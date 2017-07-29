Summer break for Clonmel Cancer Support Centre

Front, Margaret O'Toole, Jackie Dillion, President Higgins, Margaret Tobin, Grainne Moyall, Carolyn Kennedy and Grainne Hedont. Back, Claire Pringle, Seamus Anderson and Lisa O'Dornan.

The CARE Cancer Support Centre in Wellington Street, Clonmel will close for the summer break on this Friday July 28th and re-open on Monday August 21st.

The trustees and staff once again thank most sincerely all the wonderful therapists and volunteers who give so freely of their time and expertise.

Thanks are also extended to all those who organised fundraising events, the sponsors and those who donated and contributed in any way to the centre.