Tipperary Excel Ballet School end-of-year show

There was grace, perfection, excitement and an extra entertainment value of cuteness provided by the tiny tots, at the end of year Excel Ballet School show.

Sixty-five budding ballerina’s performed in front of their parents, family and friends who applauded eagerly and proudly as their daughters danced through their routines.

The seniors of the school performed beautiful, impressive, individual pieces that they choreographed themselves to modern music. They also performed a very well crafted routine to a James Bond theme.

The Tiny Tots of Excel Ballet School

The middle classes shone in their group dances to a more classical style and the tiny tots group routine brought a smile and ‘oohs’ and ‘aahs’ to everyone in the audience.

After the performance, their proud dance teacher, Tamsin Greene Barker and her assistant Sophie Hayes, presented each child a Certificate of Achievement and Excel Ballet School Medal.

The Tipperary Excel Ballet School for girls and boys is an ongoing programme facilitated by accredited dance teacher Tamsin Greene Barker. Classes take place in the Excel Dance Studio on Saturdays and include a combination of dance styles and steps, co-ordination skills and performance technique.

“Dance classes encourage confidence and self-expression as well as individuality within a fun environment and the children also have the opportunity to participate in a show at the end of the year,” added Tamsin. The Tipperary Excel Ballet School is now on summer holidays with classes recommencing in mid September in the fully equipped dance studio,

The cost per child is payable by pop in class €10 per child per class.

Excel Ballet School Middle Class.