Public consultation on new Fethard amenity

A Public Consultation will take place next Friday, July 28, from 3pm to 6pm at the Tholsel Centre in Fethard Town Hall, where you can meet the designers and give your opinions.

Please come along and all members of the community are invited to attend. The consultation is in relation to putting in a new public amenity area on the Tipperary County Council owned site situated between Burke Street and Barrack Street in Fethard.

With local people, the Council wishes to draw up a plan for the existing disused site located between Burke Street and Barrack Street, and before drafting begins, the Council wants community members to assist with the plans for the site.

Key items for discussion are as follows:

· How the site can contribute to the historical charm of Fethard town?

· How the site can act an amenity for tourists and locals?

· How the site will be maintained and managed in the long term?

· How the development of the site can be funded?

· Concerns regarding the proposal and how they may be dealt with?

It is hoped that this site will deliver a new public amenity for everybody in the community in the form of a new park along the external face of Fethard Town Walls and that the plans will be supported by the local community.

You can also send your thoughts online by August 4, 2017, at www.tipperarycoco.ie/forms/new-park-fethard-consultation-form – by email to fethardpark@tipperarycoco.ie or by letter, clearly marked with the heading ‘New Park in Fethard’ to this address: Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District Office, Civic Offices, New Street, Carrick-on-Suir, Co Tipperary.