Swan Club steps up fundraising for its new playing grounds

Carrick Swan GAA Club is launching a new ’12 Days of Christmas Draw’ this week to help raise funds for its new playing grounds at Ballyrichard Road in Carrick-on-Suir.

The draw will feature extra prizes bringing the total prize money to €18,000. Tickets cost €50 and go on sale in early August.

A meeting to launch the Christmas draw takes place in the Swan Club Hall this Friday, July 28 at 7pm.

"We need as many members as possible to attend this meeting and to give a hand as promoters or even just to help issuing flyers etc," said Swan Club PRO Siobhan O'Dwyer. " We received great assistance last year, and we would greatly appreciate even more this year.

"This fundraiser is vital to ensuring that the main works on the field development can begin as soon as is practically possible.

"We appeal to parents whose children are well looked after by the Club to give a hand. After all, the development is looking to the future and will be to their benefit."

Swan Club Development Officer Sean O'Shea said the idea of launching the draw in August is to give Swan Club members and fans the chance of paying for their ticket over 5 months, if they wish, at just €10 per month. The ticket can also be purchased in full for €50 or in two instalments of €25 each.

The Club must have the funds to complete phase two of its playing rounds development before it commences the project. Phase two involves developing two playing pitches, fencing the site and all associated ground works.

"We have already received full planning permission for our project and we are currently awaiting a decision on a Sports Capital Funding application, which we hope to have in the latter part of this year," said Mr O'Shea.

"We are prevented from commencing phase two until such time as we know whether we have been successful or not with our funding application."

The Swan Club has run two major fundraisers that collected more than €80,000 to date. But the Club has already spent more than €230,000 complete Phase One of the playing grounds project. This includes a loan from GAA Central Council, which the Club is currently paying back.

"We will shortly begin distributing flyers and posters outlining all the information regarding the draw as well as advertising on social media. Tickets will be available from early August from Swan Club promoters," Mr O'Shea added.

U-16s footballers are County Champions

In other Club news, the U-16 football team are U-16B county champions after defeating Upperchurch, Drombane in the final in Golden. Final score was: Swan 4-6, Upperchurch Drombane 2-9. The Club congratulates the team and its mentors.

Meanwhile, in the County Senior Hurling League, the Swan defeated Moycarkey Borris 0-13 to 1-8. The Swan Minors lost their second and third roun Minor Hurling A matches against St Mary's and Moyle Rover. Final scores: Swan 1-11, St Mary's 1-21 and Swan 1-13, Moyle Rovers 1-14. The Swan U-16 team defeated Ballybacon Grange in their Camogie League game. Final score: Swan 10-10, Ballybacon Grange 1-1.

Best wishes to William Loughman

The Swan Club extends best wishes to William 'Lukey' Loughman, who is in hospital.

The good news is William is on the mend and should be back with the Club soon. William has given great service to the Club as a player, mentor and always helps out anytime he is asked.

The Club also sends best wishes to Noel Russell and Johnny Flynn who are also recovering from illness.

The Club's Juvenile Lotto jackpot prize of €3750 wasn't won last week.

Numbers drawn were: 01,18,24, 26. Two players matched three numbers and won €100 each. This week's jackpot prize is €4,000.