Carrick on Suir Mini-marathon women donate to St Brigid's Hospital

Nine members of the the Ladies Mini Marathon group presenting the proceeds of their fundraising to St Brigid's Hospital representatives at The Trap Bar in Grangemockler last Saturday. From left: Eileen Cronin, Linda Lambe, Bernie O'Meara, Anita Foley,Acting Matron of St Brigid's Hospital Carmel Lonergan, Sabrina Guida, Deirdre Walsh, Kathleen Ryan, Geraldine Walsh, Orla O'Brien and Josephine Keating, Clinical Nurse Manager at St. Brigid's Hospital. Missing from the photo were: Joanne Murray, Val Keating, Michelle Maher, Geraldine White, Jackie Shelly, Nuala Cooney, Sara Flynn, Carol Walsh, Anne Marie Tobin, Marisa Comerford and Bernie Cody.

Twenty women, who completed the 10km Dublin Mini-Marathon last month, have donated the €4,576 proceeds of their fundraising to Carrick-on-Suir's St Brigid's District Hospital.

The mini-marathon group presented the cheque to Carmel Lonergan, Acting Matron of St. Brigid's Hospital and Josephine Keating, Clincial Nurse Manager at a ceremony in the Trap Bar in Grangemockler last Saturday.

Ms Lonergan and Ms Keating thanked the women, who hail from Grangemockler, Carrick-on-Suir, Ballyneale, Piltown and other neighbouring communities, for their kind donation to St Brigid's Bed Donation Fund and thanked all who supported and spon-sored them for the Mini-Marathon.

Deirdre Walsh said this was the third year they competed in the Dublin Mini-Marathon and the €4576 they raised through sponsorship for St Brigid's was their highest fundraising tally yet.

She said the group originally planned to donate half their fundraising proceeds to the fund supporting Brig Cronin, from Windgap, who was battling Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

After Brig's death last month, her husband David wanted the group's fundraising proceeds intended for the Fund be donated to St Brigid's along with the rest of their proceeds.