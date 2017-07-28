Vandalism at Fethard's historic Augustinian Abbey

Unfortunately we report an incidence of vandalism at the Augustinian Abbey graveyard reported on last Friday night when a group of youths, boys and girls, were late-night partying on the grounds, which is becoming a regular occurrence around Fethard.

At a time when others are working hard to make Fethard a pleasant place to visit and live, this is an extremely worrying development that our community should make every effort to stop.

All reports can be made with the strictest confidence to An Garda Síochána or by contacting Garda Shane O’Neill at Fethard Garda Station on 086 8580355 or (052) 6131202 or contact Sergeant Kieran O’Regan at Clonmel Garda Station on (052) 6177640.

More news...

Cemetery Mass at Templemartin