Cahir Quarry: Calls for swimming safety measures

At last week’s meeting of Clonmel Borough District, Cllr Andy Moloney called on the local authority to put some swimming safety measures in place at the disused Roadstone Quarry in Cahir.

Moloney claimed that up to one hundred teenagers could be seen swimming in the disused quarry on any of the warm days recently and as there are no lifebuoys on site, it's an accident waiting to happen.

Even though it's privately owned, Cllr Moloney said “in the interest of safety, a few lifebuoys should be erected. This is not an effort to encourage the activity but in the case of emergency”.

He also called for signage to be put in place at the main entry to the area in Cahir Business Park to make parents aware that the area is unsafe as they drop off their children to a potential death trap.

The Councillor said that “every year disused quarries and rivers claim innocent lives and the families and communities never recover from these tragedies. Whether or not alcohol was a factor is another question, but regardless, these waters are dangerous”.

Cllr Moloney claimed that while he didn't wish to be a spoilsport people needed to be made aware of the dangers and the Council had a duty to provide this information in the absence of lifeguards.

He also looked for signage in the Mall area to be displayed in a few different languages to let people know that there are no lifeguards on duty in the area.

Full support of the meeting was given and it will be investigated by the area engineer.