Cancer Care Cheque Presentation

Pictured above is the presentation of a cheque for €6,165 to Cúnamh Cancer Care Group, Cork, for an Open Garden Day held by Nellie Norris on June 11.

Included in photo are Helen Gough (Treasurer), Isabelle McCarthy (Chairperson) Nellie Norris Ballymacarbry and Marguerite Staunton (Committee Member).

The Norris family would like to thank all who supported and helped in any way to make the day such a success.

A special thanks to Clonmel Vintage & Classic Car Club which Larry was a member of for their generous donation and support on the day.