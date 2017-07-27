Tipp football star Jack Kennedy in Australia for Aussie Rules trials

Tipperary and Clonmel Commercials Gaelic football star, Jack Kennedy, jetted out this morning (Thursday) for a two weeks Aussie Rules trial with the North Melbourne club, nicknamed ‘The Kangaroos.'

Kennedy, a key midfielder for both club and county, has apparently been tracked for a number of years by the Australian scouts, going back as far as Clonmel Commercials Munster Club success in November 2015. Only now, following Tipperary’s elimination in this year’s championship to Armagh, on a day Kennedy suffered the disappointment of a black card, has he decided to take up the offer to join up with the North Melbourne club, based at the Arden Street Oval in the Victoria capital.

Kennedy, who has represented club and county at all levels, and played in the All-Ireland minor final of 2015, is son of John and Tina Kennedy; John himself a former All-Ireland minor winning captain also went on to win two All-Ireland senior hurling medals with Tipperary in 1989 and 1991. Indeed, a truly sporting family, Jack’s older brother, Colman, who scored the decisive goal in Tipperary’s All-Ireland minor football success in 2011, has just completed his four-year U.S. Soccer Scholarship at a university in Philadelphia. Youngest brother, Conal, has already represented the county in minor football.

This is a tremendous opportunity for Jack Kennedy to try out the game down under, where another Tipperary football star Colin O’Riordan (JK Bracken[s Templemore) is doing well with his club Sydney Swans. According to a Commercials source “this is an great opportunity for Jack to try out Aussie Rules, to go and have a look and see what he makes of it. He can make up his mind where he wants to take it after that. But it is definitely worth the experience and something that will stand to him for the future."

Jack, a second year student at University College Cork will be joined by just one other Irish player on the trip, Riain O’Neill of Armagh, who happens to be a nephew of former Orchard county great Oisin McConville.

All in Tipperary football wish Jack the best with his adventure down under.