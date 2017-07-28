Emergency Water Stations set up for homes on Galtee Water Scheme 

Irish Water advises Tipperary customers of a water outage affecting the Galtee water scheme.

Irish Water regrets that due to a pipe burst overnight that customers on the Galtee water supply scheme may be currently without water.

The areas affected will include:

Bansha, Lisvarrinane, Aherlow, Ardane, New Inn, Knockgraffon, Emly, Lattin, Cullen, Banard, Ballydrehid, Rockwell, Cloonfinglass, Currana, Rossadrehid, Newtown, Golden, Kilross, Monard, Donaskeigh, Knockavilla, Cashel, Thomastown, Suirville, Clerihan and surrounding areas.

The pipe is currently being worked on and Irish Water aim to restore supply as soon as possible.

In order to address the shortage, temporary water stations have been established at the following locations:

Kilross (outside the public house)

Emly (outside the school)

Cullen (at the crossroads)

Monard (at the school)

Customers are reminded to bring clean containers and to boil water taken from these stations before use, as a precaution.

Irish Water apologises to customers for the inconvenience caused and thanks them for their patience while crews work to repair the pipe.

Customers can contact the Irish Water customer care helpline 24/7 on 1850 278 278 or visit www.water.ie for further updates.

