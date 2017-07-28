Slievenamon Holy Year Cross Annual Mass

Pilgrimage to Holy Year Cross on August 13

The Fethard & Killusty parish pilgrimage to Holy Year Cross on Slievenamon will take place on Sunday, August 13, with the starting time of 12.45pm from the Hill Wall.

As the walk from the designated car park in O’Donnell’s field to the Hill Wall will take about 20 minutes, we ask you to keep this in mind when you are planning your walk to the starting point, which will commence as close to time as possible.

For those unable to make the climb, Mass will be recited in O’Donnell’s field at 2.45pm. Please invite your friends to come along and take part in this annual pilgrimage.

The Holy Year Cross was erected by the people of the parish to commemorate the ‘Holy Year’ and was blessed by the late Rev. Patrick 0’Donnell, Archbishop of Brisbane, Australia, on August 15, 1950. T

he cross was made of wood and extended 12’ by 9’ and each year the Holy Year Cross was illuminated both on Christmas night and Easter time using a lamp powered by wet batteries.

In 1974 the wood of the Cross had suffered from the extreme climatic conditions over the years and had to be replaced by a concrete structure.