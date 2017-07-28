Tipperary Whiskey - First distillation of Clonmel crops

Tipperary Boutique Distillery is proud to announce the first distillation of the barley grown on their farm just outside Clonmel – and hope to start construction on their own, local distillery soon.

The distillation took place under the keen eye of Master Distiller Stuart Nickerson at an established Irish distillery keen to encourage boutique brands such as Tipperary Boutique Distillery which will only ever produce small quantities of home-grown barley and subsequent whiskey yields.

Stuart personally accompanied the germinated barley back from its malting journey in Inverness.

Speaking about the first sip of the New Make, MD of Tipperary Boutique Distillery, Jennifer Nickerson said “We are very happy so far, the new make has all the qualities that we hoped it would have – fruity with a definitive scent of grain. Naturally, we have a while to wait yet until we can pronounce our first field to bottle whiskey, but we’re confident that our carefully chosen bourbon casks will help to make this a premium quality dram”.

The Tipperary Boutique Distillery is the collective realisation of Tipperary Farmer Liam Ahearn Jnr, his fiancée Jennifer Nickerson and Jennifer’s father Stuart Nickerson who is a renowned whiskey expert based in Scotland.

With planning permission granted, Jennifer and Liam hope to begin work soon on the construction of their own distillery which will be based on the grounds of the Ahearn Family farm, which has been in the Ahearn family for five generations at Ballindoney, Grange, Clonmel.

It is anticipated that the distillery will employ up to twelve people and it is hoped that these roles will be fulfilled locally.

For further information, please visit www.tipperarydistillery.ie