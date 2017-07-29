Horse trainer Tom O'Dwyer killed in freak accident

A well known horse trainer in Tipperary has died in a tragic, freak accident while out with a horse.

Tom O'Dwyer, was out walking a horse with his daughter, renowned show jumper Emma, when he was kicked by the horse and suffered fatal injuries. The accident occurred yesterday (Friday) in Ballintaggart near Ballingarry.

Emergency services attended the scene, however Mr O'Dwyer was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gardai attended the scene on Friday afternoon and a number of roads were closed while investigations were carried out. Mr O'Dwyer's remains were taken to University Waterford Hospital for a post mortem examination.

Tom O’Dwyer (56), of Cappagh House, Callan, is survived by wife Joanne, daughter Emma and father Bill.

He is reposing at his home on Monday, 31st July, from 2pm with funeral prayers at 7pm followed by removal to The Church of the Assumption, Ballingarry, arriving at 8pm approx. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please.