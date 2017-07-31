68 year-old pedestrian killed in hit and run in Co. Tipperary

A 68 year-old man was knocked down and killed in a hit and run traffic accident in the Glengoole area last night (Sunday).

The pedestrian was fatally injured in the collision that occurred at Poynestown, Glengoole, Thurles at approximately 10.20pm.

A Garda spokesman said the indications at this stage are that the deceased was struck by a vehicle that failed to stop. The road has been closed between Ballysloe and Glengoole for technical examination and local diversions have been put in place.

Gardaí in Thurles are appealing for witnesses or any person who can assist with the investigation of this fatal hit and run road traffic collision, to contact them at Thurles Garda Station on (0504 ) 25100, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

