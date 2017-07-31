Clonmel boy drowns in Boston

The death of an 8 year-old boy from Clonmel in a boating tragedy in Boston shocked communities on both sides of the Atlantic, this weekend.

Harry O’Connor was on a boating trip with his family when the vessel capsized. The little boy was rescued from the water and airlifted to hospital but he later died of his injuries.

Harry lived in Sudbury, Boston, with his parents Paudie O'Connor and Laura Lenehan and siblings Ellen, Charlie and Joe. The family are from Poulnaganogue, Clonmel. He was a student at Nixon Elementary School.

Harry is mourned by grandparents Pat and Marie O’Connor, Margaret and the late Johnny Lenehan, aunts, uncles, his cousins and a large circle of friends and neighbours.

The little boy was part of a family outing on a motorboat on the Cape Cod Canal, last Wednesday afternoon, when it capsized. 12 people were thrown into the water. A rescue operation sprung into action and most of those in the boat were quickly pulled from the water, however Harry was trapped under the capsized boat for about 20 minutes. He was airlifted to Boston Children’s Hospital, where he sadly passed away yesterday (Sunday).

The family are expected to return to Ireland and funeral arrangements will be announced later.

More news...

68 year-old Tipperary pedestrian killed in hit and run