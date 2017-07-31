Tipperary Hit and run - Man arrested

Tipperary gardaí investigating a hit and run on Sunday night have made an arrest.

A man aged in his 40s has been arrested by gardaí investigating the fatal collision at Glengoole, Thurles.

The man was arrested this afternoon (Monday) and is currently being detailed under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Thurles Garda Station.

The scene of the fatal collision has now reopened to traffic.

The investigation is ongoing and further updates will follow.

The fatal hit and run road occurred at Poynestown, Glengoole, Thurles at approximately 10.20pm last night, Sunday July 30.

A 68 year old male pedestrian was fatally injured. The road was closed between Ballysloe and Glengoole for technical examination until this afternoon but has now reopened.