Tipperary hit-and-run collision victim to be laid to rest on Thursday 

The funeral of the 68 year-old Glengoole man tragically killed in a hit and run collision near his home on Sunday night will take place tomorrow evening (Wednesday) and Thursday morning.

The remains of Michael Stapleton of Poynstown, Glengoole, Thurles will repose at Egan's Funeral Home in Thurles tomorrow, August 2, from 5pm and will be removed at 7.30pm to Ss Patrick's and Oliver's Church, Glengoole via Mary Willies.

Mr Stapleton will be buried in the cemetery adjoining Ss Patrick's and Oliver's Church on Thursday morning following Requiem Mass.

A man, aged in his 40s, was arrested yesterday (Monday) afternoon by gardai investigating the hit-and-run collision at Poynestown, Glengoole in which Mr Stapleton died. He was detained at Thurles Garda Station for questioning.