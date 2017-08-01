Man arrested in relation to fatal Tipperary hit-and-run collision released from Garda custody

The man in his 40s arrested in connection with the hit and run road traffic collision at Glengoole, Thurles on Sunday night that resulted in the death of a 68 year-old pedestrian has been released without charge from garda custody.

The man, who was arrested yesterday afternoon, was released from Garda custody at Thurles Garda Station today following questioning in relation to the investigation into the hit-and-run collision at Poynestown, Glengoole.

A Garda spokesman said investigating gardai will now prepare a file on the case for submission to the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Michael Stapleton from Poynestown, Glengoole was tragically killed in the collision while walking on the road near his home around 10.20pm on Sunday.

His funeral will take place in Glengoole tomorrow evening (Wednesday) and Thursday morning.