Tipperary v Galway: Win Tickets to the All Ireland Semi Final!

Tipperary will face Galway in the All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship Semi-Final in Croke Park this Sunday.

Thanks to the GAA we have tickets to give away!

Two lucky winners will each receive a pair (2) of tickets to this do-or-die showdown in GAA headquarters.

To win just email us the answer to this question:

Who did Tipperary beat to win the All Ireland Senior Hurling Championship in 2016?

Email: ClonmelNationalist@gmail.com

Don’t forget to include a contact phone number where you can be reached during the day!

Competition closes at 10am on Friday, August 4. Winners will be contacted immediately and because of the short time before match day if we can’t reach you by 12noon the tickets will go back in the ‘hat.’

Match Details

Galway v Tipperary – Sunday, August 6, Croke park. Throw-In: 4pm

Ticket Information

Tickets on sale at gaa.ie/tickets and in selected SuperValu and Centra stores nationwide.

Cusack/Davin Stand Adult: €45

Cusack/Davin Stand Juvenile: €5

Hogan Stand (No Concessions): €45

Terrace (No Concessions): €30