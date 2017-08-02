16 year-old youth dies in Co. Tipperary traffic accident

A 16 year-old youth was killed in a single vehicle accident on the road between Ballingarry North and Cloughjordan yesterday (Tuesday) afternoon.

The teenagher was a back seat passenger in the car that collided with a tree at the townland of Boston on this road at approximately 3.45pm.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was taken to University Hospital Limerick. The two other occupants, a 22 year old man and a 17 years old girl, were taken to Tullamore Hospital and University Hospital Limerick. The 22 year old male's condition is serious.

This stretch of road was closed for a time to facilitate an examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and has since reopened.

Gardai wish to appeal for witnesses to contact Nenagh Garda Station on 067 50450, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.