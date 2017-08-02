Tipperary Rose Sheila Ryan looking forward to great week in Tralee

Tipperary Rose Sheila Ryan is rallying her supporters to join her in the Dome on Thursday 17th August at the Rose of Tralee International Festival from 16 to 22 August.

She will be among 64 Roses from all over the world to take part in this year’s Festival which will include parades, funfair, circus, over 70 hours of free and affordable entertainment, Fashion Show and fireworks displays.

Sheila, 24, a full time nurse within the South Tipperary Mental Health Services, said – “Becoming the Tipperary Rose is a childhood dream come true! I am so honoured and humbled to be representing my county and the people of Tipperary.

“I can’t wait to make amazing memories with my new Rose sisters, Rose Buds, Rose Escorts and everyone involved in the Rose of Tralee Festival.”

Prior to arriving in Tralee, Sheila will embark on a three-day tour taking in some of Ireland’s top tourism landmarks in County Kildare including the Irish National Stud and Japanese Gardens, The K Club, Lullymore and Kildare Village.

All 64 Roses will stay at the magnificent Glenroyal Hotel and Leisure Club in Maynooth. In Dublin, the Roses will visit Ireland’s top visitor attraction, Guinness Storehouse and Malahide Castle. When the Roses arrive in the Kingdom of Kerry, they will sample some of the most famous scenery and tourist attractions in the world in Tralee, Dingle, Killarney and Kenmare and they will stay at the luxurious Rose Hotel in Tralee, home to the Roses for the duration of the Festival.

Once again, only 32 Roses can be accommodated in the live RTÉ TV selections with Dáithí Ó Sé on Monday 21st and Tuesday 22nd August and this year’s qualifying judging process will take place before the Roses arrive in Tralee.

As the Lead Sponsor of the Rose of International Festival, Tipperary Crystal will present, the 2017 Rose of Tralee with a complete collection of Tipperary Crystal Fine Jewellery, a range of high quality products from their Giftware and Homeware Collections. She’ll wear the splendid new tiara featuring the Rose motif as the central framework, adorned in glistening crystals and the exquisitely crafted Crystal Perpetual Trophy.

The next Rose of Tralee will drive away from Tralee in a brand new KIA pro_ceed from McElligotts Tralee, a World Travel Prize valued at €25,000, a weeklong holiday in Kerry from Kerry County Council, a tablet complete with a year’s subscription to Independent.ie, while Sean Taaffe Group will look after all the hair styling needs of the 2017 Rose of Tralee.

Anyone who wishes to travel to Tralee to support their favourite Rose in the Dome or to enjoy any of the live music entertainment during the Festival can purchase tickets from www.roseoftralee.ie.