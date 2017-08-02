Cahir's Trina Rea announced as Fulbright Scholar

Ms Trina Rea from Cahir is one of five Irish academics to receive the highly prestigious and world renounced Fulbright TechImpact Award.

As a Fulbright-TechImpact Scholar to New York University's journalism depart-ment, Trina will be based in the States until she has carried out her research which will evaluate the news habits of the first generation of digital natives and how those habits impact on digital news organisations’ editorial choices, packaging and delivery of news.

The Fulbright Commission's rigorous application process ensures that the successful candidates are those who have conveyed how their work can have a positive impact on society.

Trina Rea is a Course Director and Lecturer in the BSc in TV & Media Production (Hons.) at the Institute of Technology Carlow. She previously worked in RTE on the Late Late Show and also in CNN in Washington DC on The Presidential Documentaries, and continues to work part-time as an Independent TV and Radio Producer. She is also a bestselling non-fiction author and is the daughter of the late Joe Rea, who himself, received a similar scholarship in the late 60s.

The Fulbright Awards programme encourages cultural exchange as well as educational collaboration. In addition to completing research projects, awardees are tasked with being cultural ambassadors during their time in the US.

Fulbright programme founder Senator J. William Fulbright said of the initiative, "Of all the joint ventures in which we might engage, the most productive, in my view, is educational exchange. I have always had great difficulty in trying to find the words that would persuasively explain that educational exchange is not merely one of those nice but marginal activities in which we engage in international affairs, but rather, from the standpoint of future world peace and order, probably the most important and potentially rewarding of our foreign-policy activities.”

Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade, Charles Flanagan TD commented: “As Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade, I am delighted to extend my warmest congratulations to the Irish Fulbright Awardees for 2017/18. The Fulbright Commission plays an important role in providing reciprocal opportunities for Irish and US scholars and academics to study, work and experience life in each other’s countries.

This year the Fulbright Awards celebrates 60 years of educational and cultural exchange between Ireland and the US. Since 1957, the programme has provided Irish and European citizens with the opportunity to study, research, or lecture in America, and has supported US citizens to do the same in Ireland. The initiative is now established in over 160 countries globally, providing a fantastic international network for Fulbright awardees and alumni

Reece Smyth, Chargé d’affaires, US Embassy said: “I warmly congratulate the 2017-2018 cohort of awardees. The Fulbright Awards are highly-competitive, globally recognised, and associated with excellence and prestige so this is a real accomplishment.

We are proud to have such bright minds embarking on educational and cultural exchanges to the US, and we look forward to seeing the fruits of their studies and research when they return to Ireland in 2018.”