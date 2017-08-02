Tipperary County Council  may support Faugheen 50 bike races

Tipperary Co. Council is to consider providing financial or practical support to next year's Faugheen 50 Motorbike Road Races due to the large number of visitors its brings to the Carrick-on-Suir area.

Carrick-on-Suir Cllr David Dunne called on the Co. Council to support the two-day race meeting at the monthly meeting of Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District's councillors in Carrick-on-Suir last week.

He said this year's Faugheen 50 Races held on July 22 and 23 was a great success attended by more than 3000 people, most of whom were not locals. Motorbike racing fans travelled from all over Ireland and Northern Ireland to view the racing. "I could count on one hand the number of local people I saw at it," said Cllr Dunne, who attended the races.

He pointed out that these visitors spent money in the local economy. He had been told of how one supermarket in Carrick-on-Suir was very busy over the Faugheen 50 weekend due to the amount of custom they received from bikers.

Cllr. Dunne proposed that the Council assist the organisers of the races with the cutting of hedges along the roads of the race circuit. He request his proposal be considered when the District's budget was being prepared. "It costs them €1500 to cut all the ditches back," he told Council management.

The Sinn Fein councillor pointed out that it cost a substantial amount of money to run the Faugheen 50 Races and the event currently didn't receive any financial tourism support.

District Engineer Willie Corby said it was up to the District's elected members to decide on this proposal at budget time

. He took a note of Cllr Dunne's proposal and said a decision will be made when the budget was being decided upon.