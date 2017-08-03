Slievenamon Golf Club, located approximately five miles from Clonmel, has been put up for sale by its owners, the Lalor family.

A letter read out to club committees at a meeting last night stated:

“We have made a family decision to put Slievenamon on the market as a going concern. As it will be sold as a golf club, this will not affect the course or membership. The family will be present for as long as needed to ensure a smooth handover.” – The Lalor family.

The picturesque golf club, which is approximately half-way between Clonmel and Fethard, officially opened in June of 1999 and was affiliated to the GUI in November of the same year. Since then it has been run principally by Margaret and Kevin Lalor and family, with Brendan Kenny long-time secretary at the club.

The 18-hole par 67 course which plays 4,846 yards long (over 90 acres), has been a very popular venue for golfers over the past 20 years or so, since the sport was first played there in 1998. It has a membership close on 1,000 and is a very popular club with a huge distance membership base. It has a tremendously strong ladies section of 170 members and is well liked by senior golfers for its flat terrain and shorter length.

There is also a one-acre Ring Fort which has remained untouched and there is a preservation order on the 4th hole as it is a natural habitat for various wildlife. Add to that, the beauty of the Slievenamon Mountains overlooking the course, and you have a great facility indeed.

The club has enjoyed much success over recent years with 2016 a magnificent year for the club.

At Carton House n Pat Ryan retained the Irish Open Singles Matchplay Championship.

At the Old Course in St. Andrews in Scotland the Slievenamon pairing of Shane Kenny and Colin Allen made history when winning the HolmPatrick Cup for the second time and in doing so were crowned the All Ireland Champions for 2016.

Is Slievenamon the best little golf club in Ireland?

It was the first time in the 80 years history of the Holmpatrick Cup that a team has managed to retain the cup.

And in September Slievenamon Golf Club made history when the club won their first GUI All Ireland Green Pennant in Castlebar Golf Club, the Michael Cashman Cup.

The course record at Slievenamon Golf Club is held by former Fethard and Tipperary footballer Denis Burke with a 65.