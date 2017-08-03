Carrick on Suir's revamped library re-opens next week

Carrick-on-Suir's Sean Healy Library will re-open to the public next Tuesday, August 8 following the completion of its roof refurbishment.

The Library has been closed since May to facilitate the replacement of the old leaky roof that was in danger of collapse.

The public building at Greenside now boasts new zinc roof and a new fresh painted interior layout.

A Library Service spokesperson said a large selection of new books will be on the Library's book shelves for the re-opening.

Family Fun Day

A Family Fun Day will take place at Carrick Library's new urban wildlife garden on Saturday, August 26 from 12 noon to 4pm to celebrate its re-opening and National Heritage Week.

Events will include story time at the garden's ‘Fairy Grove’ designed by local artist Margueritte Kent and a workshop on painting your own fairy door.

A representative from 'Biodiversity in Schools' will get children involved in making flower pots, bird feeders and other hands-on biodiversity crafts. He will also lead an exploration of the library gardens looking at everything from bugs to birds and bees.

There will be a barbeque, seed planting, bug hunt, face painting, music, games and lots of free goodies.

The Library will be running a nature photographic exhibition for local children in the weeks leading up to the Family Fun Day and there will be an exhibition of photo entries at the event.

" The theme for Heritage Week this year is 'It's In Your Nature'. So we'll be looking for photographs of nature in our own local area," said the Library spokeperson.

Photographic competition winners will be announced at the Fun Day.

Contact Carrick Library for full details of the competition. The Family Fun Day is a free event but the number of participants will be limited at some of the activities and workshops.

Please call in or telephone the library on: (051) 640591 to register your interest and book a place on the workshops. Alternatively email: carricklibrary@tipperarycoco.ie

Carrick-on-Suir Library gratefully acknowledges the funding received from The Heritage Council to host the Family Fun Day.

"We would also like to offer sincere thanks to Debbie Murphy and her Community Enterprise team, who carried out an enormous amount of work on the Library gardens," the Library spokesperson added.