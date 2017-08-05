11 nominated for June/ July Fethard Awards

Due to holidays Butler’s Bar Fethard Sports Achievement Award committee decided to hold two months presentation, June and July, together on Friday next, August 4, at Butlers’s Bar and all are welcome.

The eleven nominees covering both months are as follows:

(1) Fethard U10 hurling team – beaten finalists in the Annual Liam Connolly memorial cup played at Fethard.

(2) David Casey – Cork man David, racing from the local Rosegreen raceway finished second in the world Hot Rods which was held in Ipswich UK.

(3) Noah O’Flynn – won a silver medal for the second year in a row at the National Community Games U10 100 metres.

(4) Luke Coen – Luke had the great honour of representing Ireland at the European Junior Eventing championships, which were held this year in Millstreet Co. Cork.

(5) Fethard Ladies Rugby team – under the guise of Orchard Thieves and coached by Polly Murphy won the Ladies Tag Team event organised by Clonmel Rugby Club.

(6) Ben Coen – at a pony-racing event held last weekend in Navan, Ben brought home a haul of 3 wins, 1 second and 1 third.

(7) Joe Murphy – Joe’s stables have had a remarkable run recently with seven winners on the board including two listed races at The Curragh and Navan.

(8-11) Kickboxing – Four nominations go to these four young lads who have become involved in Kickboxing, a relatively new sport to the town. Coached by Daniel Coffey these four all won bouts at a completion held in Waterford: (8) Sean Thompson, (9) Adam McGarry, (10) Jayden Setters, and (11) Aaron Nolan.

Winner will be announced on Friday night next August 4 at Butlers Sports Bar.