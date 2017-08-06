Tipperary recreational projects to benefit from extra funding

Fine Gael Councillor, Michael Murphy, has welcomed the allocation of €33,200 for rural recreation projects.

“Tipperary has been allocated €33,200 for rural recreation projects, which is extremely welcome and will help to boost tourism here and in the surrounding region,” he said.

“This funding is part of €11 million in funding for over 200 projects nationally under the 2017 Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme, announced by my colleague Michael Ring, T.D.

“The Scheme is part of the Government’s Action Plan for Rural Development and is designed to maintain and improve our outdoor recreational infrastructure.

Projects receiving grants include: Cosán Felim - Inch Loop Monroe €10,000; Tipperary Heritage Way Vee to Cashel €4,000; East Munster Way Clonmel €7,600; East Munster Way Carrick on Suir to Clogheen €4,000; Tipperary Heritage Way Cahir €7,600.

Cllr Murphy said - “Recreational tourism is growing year on year and so it is crucial we continue to improve facilities and encourage more visitors. Figures from Fáilte Ireland show that the hiking and cycling tourism markets are worth approximately €1.2 billion to the Irish economy.

“Aside from the obvious tourism benefits, it’s also hugely important that we maintain and develop our outdoor infrastructure to encourage everyone to keep fit and live a healthy lifestyle.

“80% of each project is funded by the Government, with the County Council making up the difference.

“Minister Ring has confirmed to me that he expects to make further announcements under the Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme in the autumn."