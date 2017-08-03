Craft skills needed in Tipperary

The Southern Region Waste Management Office is currently compiling a database of Tipperary craftspeople skilled in the area of repairing, reimagining and repurposing old items, from which they will engage key personnel for Reuse Month 2017.

The success of last year’s inaugural event means that even more people than ever are required to facilitate workshops and teach classes as part of Reuse Month 2017 this October.

Irish people currently reuse less than 2% of old bulky goods including furniture, with the majority of the remaining 98% going to landfill.

Ireland has an obligation under the Waste Framework Directive to recycle 50% of household waste by 2020, and a regional target of recycling 50% managed Municipal Solid Waste by 2020 has also been set. Households across the country will therefore have to reduce their waste and increase their rate of recycling by an average of 5% in the next three years.

Pauline McDonogh Waste Prevention Officer with the SRWMO said, “Repurposing, reusing and reimagining uses for old goods is a fun, cost effective and interesting way to meet those targets and reduce our waste.

“Here in the Southern Region our 10 local authorities ,along with Environmental Groups such as Cork Environmental Forum (CEF), VOICE, local community groups & organisations hosted workshops, fashion shows, up-cycling and recycling events, cookery demos, clothes swaps and generally got engaged in a glorious month of activities.

“Each local authority, including Tipperary County Council hosted a programme of events including workshops, talks, and demonstrations that promoted all aspects of Reuse Month. Their aim was to inspire citizens to actively engage in reuse at a practical level, and it seems to have worked,” she added.

“Demand for this year’s event is high and we require even more facilitators and tutors to sign up before the end of August. We are currently putting together a database of interested personnel.

Applicants need to be passionate about their chosen interest for example art, furniture, textiles, jewellery, or mechanics.

To apply to become part of the data base interested parties are asked to email info@srwmo.ie for an application form before the end of August. The form will allow entrants to indicate their area of expertise, location, costs and other details.