Tipperary teenagers attend International Foroige Conference

Two Tipperary students have attend an international youth leadership conference in Maynooth.

Jack O’Meara and Ashling Dunphy, attended Foróige’s Leadership for Life International Youth Conference in Kildare this week.

The conference brought together 250 teenagers from India, the USA and Ireland to learn how to become leaders in their own lives.

During the week-long conference the teens learn crucial life skills such as empathy, decision making, communication skills, critical thinking and team-work.

Seán Campbell, CEO of Foróige, said “The Leadership for Life programme enhances the vision, passion and idealism of young people by teaching them key leadership skills and challenging them to use these skills practically.”

The 250 delegates, aged 15 to 18, will graduate this morning (Friday August 6) having completed various stages of the leadership programme.

As part of the week-long conference, the delegates met inspirational guest speakers including: Dil Wickremasinghe, Social Justice and Mental Health Broadcaster, Journalist, Activist & Social Entrepreneur; Sinead Kane, first blind person worldwide to run 7 marathons on 7 continents in 7 days & Ireland’s first legally blind solicitor; Mairead McGuinness, the First Vice-President of the European Parliament and represents the Midlands-North-West constituency in Ireland; Adam Harris, founder AsIAm a community organisation supporting people with Autism and their families.