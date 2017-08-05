Tipp Town Debs - Glamour, style, grace

There was style, glamour, grace and jubilance as the young students of St. Anne’s Secondary School, the Abbey CBS and St. Ailbe’s gathered at Supermacs Plaza in Tipperary Town, before heading off to the Kilkenny Ormande Hotel for their Graduation Ball.

Michael McCormack 9Abbey CBS), Aine O'Caroll (St Anne's), Katie O'Donohue (St Anne's) and Paul O'Heaney (Hospital).

There was great excitement as proud parents lined up their sons and daughters to get photos with nanny and granddad, aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews and basically anyone who would get into the photo with them.

Claire O'Dwyer with Cormac Maher (Abbey CBS)

And rightly so, as the young adults of our future looked fantastic and certainly brought glamour to an every day venue. We wish them all the best in the upcoming Leaving Certificate results.

Roisín Breen and Hannah Dawson from St Anne's