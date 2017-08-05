Tipperary Volunteers Needed for Barnardos

Barnardos children’s charity is calling on people in Tipperary to join them by volunteering at their National Collection day this September 15th.

The children’s charity, who currently works with more than 14,100 children and families across Ireland and has services for children and families in Tipperary urge people to register now! www.barnardos.ie/buckets

By volunteering for just two hours the children’s charity estimates that you could contribute up to €100 to Barnardos – which would help them continue their vital services for children in your area.

What: Barnardos National Collection Day, kindly supported by Dell EMC

When: Friday 15 September

Time: 8am - 9pm (any 2 hour shift)

Locations in Tipperary include:

• Tipperary Town

• Thurles

• Clonmel

• Nenagh

To volunteer on Friday 15 September please call Mary Johnston on 01-7080418. For more information, email buckets@barnardos.ie or visit www.barnardos.ie.