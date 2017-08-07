Man charged with assaulting garda in Co. Tipperary
A Limerick man appeared before a special sitting of Clonmel District Court yesterday (Sunday) charged with assaulting a garda on two occasions over the weekend.
The assaults are alleged to have taken place at Clonmel Garda Station last Friday and at Ballydine, Carrick-on-Suir last Saturday.
The accused man was released on bail following the court hearing and directed to stay away from the Carrick-on-Suir area.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on