Man charged with assaulting garda in Co. Tipperary 

Aileen Hahesy

Reporter:

Aileen Hahesy

A Limerick man appeared before a special sitting of Clonmel District Court yesterday (Sunday) charged with assaulting a garda on two occasions over the weekend. 

The assaults are alleged to have taken place at Clonmel Garda Station last Friday and at Ballydine, Carrick-on-Suir last Saturday. 

The accused man was released on bail following the court hearing and directed to stay away from the Carrick-on-Suir area. 