Cahir Castle welcomes TV's 'Eco Eye'

Cahir Castle hosted the Eco Eye Team, last Friday, to do some filming in the beautiful setting on the banks of the River Suir.

Dr Fran Igoe of the Waterways & Communities Office accompanied Eco Eye presenter and ecologist Anja Murray and a film crew.

The purpose of the visit was to high light the efforts being made by Council Officials locally to try and halt the spread of the crayfish disease.

Dr Igoe said: “Eco Eye will highlight the importance of people taking the appropriate bio security measures along the rivers. We have had a fantastic response from the local community, council staff, kayakers, canoeists, anglers, the Travelling community, in fact everyone in the county. And it is working!

“But we want to spread the word to other counties and even overseas, that these precautions must be taken so we can protect the River Suir and other important waterways in County Tipperary.”