Teenage motorist injured in Co. Tipperary accident
A teenage motorist was injured in a single vehicle accident near Clerihan village yesterday (Bank Holiday Monday).
The youth suffered a broken arm and cuts to his head when the car he was driving struck a wall at Darling Hill, Knockeevan, Clerihan at 11.20am.
Fire fighters from Clonmel Fire Station cut the injured motorist from the vehicle and he was brought by ambulance to South Tipperary General Hospital.
