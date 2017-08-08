Burst water main in Clonmel

Irish Water are working on another burst water main in the Clonmel area today

Repairs to the burst water main may cause supply disruptions to Ballyclerihan, Clonmel, Knockeevan, Orchardstown, Rathduff Upper, Donaghmore Cross, Lisronagh Village, Coleman, Clonacody, Red City, Killerk and surrounding areas.

Works have an estimated completion time of 9pm tonight, 8 August.

If you need to contact Irish Water about this supply and service alert, please quote this unique alert reference number: TIP012764.