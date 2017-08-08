Cashel Speech and Drama teacher retires

Above: Students who received medal awards for excellence in Speech and Drama and Effective Communication from the Leinster School of Music and Drama with their teacher, Eleanor Dwyer. Back row: Mary Kate Cahill and Eleanor Dwyer. Middle Row: Emeliya Besh, Kate O’Donnell, Emilia Fitzgerald, Aoife Bourke, John Dwan, Chloe O’Connell, Amy Stockill. Front Row: Andrea Quirke, Anna O’Carroll, Anna O’Brien. Kate O’Donnell also received the Leinster School Centenary Excellence Award for Poetry Speaking. Missing from Photograph, Eimear Bourke.

Speaking to students and parents of medal winners from this year’s Speech and Drama and Effective Communication exams awarded by the Leinster School of Music and Drama, Eleanor Dwyer, who has recently retired, paid tribute to the many parents who entrusted their children to her during her years of teaching all aspects of Speech and Drama in Cashel and the surrounding areas.

Eleanor acknowledged also the Parents’ Associations and teachers in the schools in which she taught and the examiners whose comments were always helpful and supportive of the students.

Sharing her love of good, clear, expressive speech and opening the world of drama and literature to the students was a privilege and she sincerely thanked them for the many enjoyable hours they shared.

Even the shyest child blossomed and all learned to work co-operatively, develop vocal and listening skills and become more at ease with self. To have been a part of their lives was indeed an honour. Meeting them in later years and seeing what fine adults they have become is always a pleasure, she said and in more recent years having some of their children as students was gratifying.

An interest in English Literature, and subsequent study at the Leinster School of Music and Drama, was the catalyst for her work both as a private Speech and Drama teacher and giving classes and putting on stage productions in primary schools in the Cashel catchment area, said Eleanor. Being able to pursue her love in this sphere and imbue that love in young minds was very rewarding.

Communication, the ability to convey information in a clear and concise manner, is regarded as one of the key life skills required nowadays. However, speaking in public is frequently cited as one of the most dreaded fears! An early grounding in good communications skills is therefore worthwhile.

Taking exams through the Leinster School of Music and Drama was an early introduction to help students overcome nerves and learn coping mechanisms as well as achieving a standard and progression said Eleanor.

Speech and Drama is a specialised study which is becoming even more valuable for students with a much greater emphasis on presentation skills in the revised Junior Certificate Curriculum.

Eleanor is happy to say that classes in Speech and Drama will continue in the Parish Centre, Friar Street from September with Nancy Farrell who is an enthusiastic, experience teacher currently teaching in the Lisronagh and Rathkeevan areas.