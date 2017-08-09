Kids and pets - fun events in Clonmel this summer!

Clonmel’s Maxi Zoo pet store has organised a feast of activities for parents and young children to enjoy throughout the month of August where they can learn all they need to know about responsible pet ownership.

The free Kidz Club events take place from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. every Friday, Saturday and Sunday throughout August with a different theme each week to interest young children with all kinds of pets.

The fun events get underway from 11th – 13th August with a Show & Tell event with prizes for the best and most amazing stories. Children are welcome to bring their pet to the store for the event.

Children can dress up as their favourite pet or super hero for the Fancy Dress events taking placing from 18th – 20th August, which includes a colouring competition.

Those joining Maxi Zoo for the final Kidz Club store events from 25th – 27th August will learn how to make fun pet cookies, pet cards and balloon rabbits.

Maxi Zoo’s pet experts have also organised a series of informative events for respective cat and dog owners as well as information events for pet owners who are going to be travelling with their pets this summer.

The store’s ‘You Can Count on Me’ events take place for dog owners every day from August 1stto 15th from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. and for cats from August 16th – 31st during the same hours. Pet experts will be available to meet pet owners and to discuss what is best for their pet and how best to cater for the needs of their pet.

The store’s Travel Advisory Days take place on Saturday, 12th August and on Saturday, 19thAugust and will cover everything pet parents need to consider when planning a journey with their pet including health and safety, food for the trip, vaccination advice and travel safety precautions. Each customer can also avail of one voucher offering a 20% discount on one travel item on either day.

