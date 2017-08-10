Vote for Tipperary's Roxy the 'Nose of Tralee'

This year’s Tipperary ‘Nose’ loves football, cuddles and belly rubs…

Roxy the German Shepherd is in the running to be named this year’s ‘Nose of Tralee’ – and needs your votes! Vote here. You can vote every day until August 22.

Living in Hollyford with her owner Helen O’Dwyer, Roxy is representing Tipperary in this year’s animal competition. The family pet was chosen to be in the last 32 from an entry of more than 1,000 animals across Ireland!

Roxy is 16 months old and is a long haired German Shepherd. She went to live with Helen when she was 10 weeks old.

Roxy has such a playful personality and likes sport – football being her favourite. She loves being out running around with her older companion Boots who is a 9 year old German Shepherd. She loves belly rubs and Helen says Roxy will just sit in front of you on her back waiting for you to rub her belly. She also has a liking for The Supervet and is glued to the TV when it’s on!

Roxy is a big Tipperary supporter!

Helen has been a member of the Defence Forces for 18 years, having served 12 years with the 12th Battalion in Kickham Barracks in Clonmel. She is now serving in the 12th Battalion Limerick.

Helen is a massive animal lover and activist and should Roxy win she plans to donate the prize to Mo Chara Animal Rescue.

To vote for Roxy click here!

To see more adorable photographs of the T'Tipperary Nose' check out Roxy’s Facebook page