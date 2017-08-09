Clannad Care secure significant contract with the HSE in South Tipperary

Clannad Care have provided homecare services to the elderly across Waterford City and County since 2010.

They expanded further into neighbouring counties in 2016 and have now secured a large contract with the HSE to provide Healthcare Assistants to all HSE funded facilities in South Tipperary, Carlow, Cork, Kilkenny, Waterford and Wexford areas, a move that will see their staff grow by 50% over the next 6 months.

The Clannad Care team are delighted to have been successful in the tender process as a huge amount of research and work went into the successful application.

This opportunity to provide new services to HSE facilities on a second tier supplier basis will also allow the company to grow their offering and evolve even further.

Roisin Hartley, Director, Clannad Care, said - “As one of the only local companies awarded this contract we are very proud.

“Our staff have worked extremely hard to get to this point and we are excited to commence work with the care facilities across all counties.

“As with our homecare business our commitment to service quality and reliability underpins all that we do and our understanding of the local landscape is second to none.

“To compete against some of the larger national and international providers of healthcare staff and succeed in this contract has cemented our status as a leading healthcare staff and training provider in the South East and that would not have been possible without our dedicated and passionate team’ -

Clannad Care provide qualified, experienced and fully vetted Healthcare Assistants for homecare and temporary/contingency staffing solutions throughout the South East.

They are also a sister company to Hartley People Recruitment which enables them to access and source the best quality staff utilising the very latest in recruitment software

If you’re an experienced Healthcare Assistant in South Tipperary looking to join a growing company with plenty of new opportunities call Miriam today on 1800 815 668 for more information or email your CV to recruitment@clannadcare.ie.

