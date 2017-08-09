Tipperary business startups - €15,000 financial support available

Waterford Institute of Technology in collaboration with the Institute of Technology Carlow and Enterprise Ireland is currently recruiting for its New Frontiers Entrepreneurs Development Programme.

This intensive training and support programme provides desk space, mentoring, great business master classes, networking plus some €15,000 in financial support to accelerate business start-ups across the Southeast region.

New Frontiers is for potential entrepreneurs who have a well thought-out innovative business idea or an innovative technology that has the potential to be developed into a scalable high potential start-up company.

Applicants should have enthusiasm, confidence and single-mindedness about setting up and running your own business and should be committed to spending time on researching the market potential and launching a new business.

Phase 1 of the Programme will commence in Waterford in September 2017 on a part-time basis, with Phase 2 commencing in December 2017.

For more information and to make an application see www.wit.ie/newfrontiers