Tipperary cyclist Sam Bennett renews contract with top international team

Carrick on Suir cyclist Sam Bennett has renewed his contract with top international team Bora-hansgrohe for another year.

It’s good news for the Tipperary man as it was also revealed this week he will not be taking part in this year’s Vuelta a Espana race in Spain.

Bora-hansgrohe team manager Ralph Denk said: “It was very important to me to extend our relationship with Sam Bennett. With his win in Paris-Nice he proved again to be one of the fastest riders in the peloton, and we think there is still room for improvements.”

Sam Bennett has had a good year with stage wins in the Tour of Slovenia and coming agonisingly close to stage wins on more than one occassion in the Giro d’Italia.

He was at home in Tipperary earlier this summer when he was part of a preview of the Tour de France with fellow Carrick on Suir cycling hero Sean Kelly.

The Suir Valley Three Day International Cycle Race took place last weekend. Sam was the winner of this event back in 2013