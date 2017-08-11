Clonmel's Daisy Mai is a world champion at five!

A Clonmel girl has been crowned world champion at five years of age.

The new champ is Daisy Mai Weymouth, daughter of Emma and Paul Weymouth and a member of On Your Toes dance academy .

She travelled to the World Lyrical Dance championships and competed in her solo event , performing on the Royal Shakespeare stage .

And she put in a wonderful performance to come first and become the first ever under 6 World Lyrical champion .

Daisy and her partner Luisa Forte also took home a 4th place for their fab duo.

Her other fellow On Your Toes dancers did absolutely amazing with Aoife McNamara and Amy Hickey also coming 4th in their duos

Luisa was 5th in her solo and Amy 3rd in her solo .

Their quad were absolutely thrilled also to take 3rd place in the open quad section - members of the quad were Luisa Majella Forte , Aoife McNamara, Amy Hickey and Callum Doheny.

Their teachers Majella and Gillian are so so proud to have yet another world champion at their academy.