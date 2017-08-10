Tipperary cattle herds run away with prestigious awards

The Euro-Toques Food Awards sponsored by EirGrid announced this year’s award winners at the annual awards ceremony in Hugo’s on Merrion Row - and thre were two winners from Tipperary.

Honoured were Crawford’s Farm, near Cloughjordan, and Dundrum Dexter Beef.

Established in 1996 by the members of the Euro-Toques Food Committee, based on an original idea by the legendary Myrtle Allen, the Euro-Toques Food Awards are held annually to recognise and celebrate the very best food being produced in Ireland.

The awards honour those who produce food of notable flavour and quality. Put forward for consideration by the very chefs who use these exceptional products on their menus daily, awards give Euro-Toques member chefs the opportunity to nominate the farmers, fishermen, and food producers who make it possible for them to create superb meals by providing them with the absolute best local produce.

No shortlists or nominations are published – the committee simply selects the products or producers who they believe most deserve to be recognised in any particular year, based on the nominations of Euro-Toques chefs, with usually only five awards being presented annually.

Judges were wowed by the sensational creamy raw milk from Mimi and Owen Crawford’s small herd of lovely red, white and roan pedigree Shorthorn cows (named Molly, Rosy, Penny, Lucy, Pepper, Ruby, Belle and Roxy!) from the lush pastures of their organic north Tipperary farm.

Also winners this year are the happy herd of over 600 Dexters that make up the heart of Eavaun Carmody’s Dundrum Dexter Beef, reared in a stress-free environment with the application of traditional farming techniques, who roam freely over the rich grasslands of South Tipperary.

Eavaun also uses every part of the animal from bones to leather, creating beautiful artisan products and ensuring her business is zero waste, an important factor in her award win.