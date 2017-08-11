Clonmel Toastmasters - Noreen, Bridget, Richard and Brid receive awards

It was a night of celebration for the Clonmel Toastmasters Club at their recent meeting at Raheen House Hotel with two speakers, Noreen Connolly and Bridget Teehan, receiving their Competent Communication awards for completing their tenth speech in the Toastmasters programme.

Richard Walsh, a long-standing member of the club received his Competent Leadership award and Brid Meighan received her Competent Leadership award and her Advanced Leadership Bronze award.

There were four speakers with a variety of topics. Deirdre O’Donoghue was first up, followed by Noreen Connolly, Bridget Teehan and Mick White.

It was a treat for members to listen to the diverse topics and experience the different ways in which each speaker individually delivered their speeches.

Four members - Erika Fitzpatrick, Fiona Hackett, Brian Long and Jamie Keaty - evaluated each speaker and gave constructive feedback to help them identify their strengths and weaknesses, and reflect ways in which to help them further develop.

Martina Clancy chaired the meeting with great professionalism and had a number of helpers to ensure the efficient flow of proceedings.

Club members had the pleasure of hosting three visiting Toastmasters from clubs in Dublin, Naas and Kildare at the meeting.

The next meeting will be held on Thursday 31st August after the summer break. Guests attend every meeting so why not give it a try and come along and see what it’s all about.

Toastmasters help people become more confident and proficient in communicating in any situation.

They achieve this by working through the Toastmasters-structured educational manuals which are full of skills, tips and techniques.

For more information go to www.clonmeltoastmasters.com or find the club on Facebook.